Dubai Future Forum 2024: Pioneering Dialogues for Global Transformation

The Dubai Future Forum 2024 hosts futurists and experts from 100 countries for a transformative event discussing societal and environmental challenges. Featuring 150 speakers and 2,500 attendees, the forum offers keynotes, panels, and workshops. City-wide activations engage the public with future-centric events across Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:45 IST
Dubai Future Forum 2024 to feature 70 sessions, city-wide activations next week (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Future Forum 2024, a monumental gathering of futurists and specialists from nearly 100 nations, is set to commence on November 19. With over 70 keynotes, panels, and workshops, the event addresses critical issues impacting societies and the planet. For the first time, city-wide activations will involve the public in future-focused dialogues.

Hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future and under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the forum will feature 150 speakers and 2,500 experts, along with 100 organizations' representatives. Day one kicks off with panels like "From Deep Space to Deep Ocean," featuring astronaut Sarah Sabry, roboticist Prof Oussama Khatib, and National Geographic Explorer Suaad Al Harthi.

Among the keynote speakers, Parag Khanna and Jordan Nguyen will delve into future technologies for humanity. Discussions will span themes such as time concepts, health futures, and AI's transformative role. City-wide events under "FORUM x DUBAI" run from November 18 to 21 at locations including Cinema Akil and Alserkal Avenue, offering film screenings and workshops like "Nomadic Futures" to explore cultural narratives and transcultural identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

