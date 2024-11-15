The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a series of airstrikes on Thursday night, targeting Hezbollah's weapons warehouses in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood. The strikes, carried out by the Israel Air Force under the guidance of the IDF Intelligence Division, focused on key Hezbollah infrastructure situated within a civilian area.

IDF representatives emphasized that the operation showcased Hezbollah's tactic of using Lebanese citizens as human shields, a method whereby civilian zones double as strategic military sites. This maneuver raises ethical concerns and exacerbates tensions between the involved entities.

According to the IDF, extensive measures were employed to limit potential civilian casualties, including prior warnings to local populations. These airstrikes are part of a broader initiative to destabilize Hezbollah's operational capabilities in the Beirut region, signaling a continued effort to confront and curb terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)