IDF Launches Precision Strikes on Hezbollah Targets in Beirut

The IDF conducted strategic airstrikes on Hezbollah weapon depots located in a densely populated area of Beirut. Precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm. The strikes aim to weaken Hezbollah by targeting military infrastructure embedded within civilian zones, highlighting ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:46 IST
IDF Launches Precision Strikes on Hezbollah Targets in Beirut
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a series of airstrikes on Thursday night, targeting Hezbollah's weapons warehouses in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood. The strikes, carried out by the Israel Air Force under the guidance of the IDF Intelligence Division, focused on key Hezbollah infrastructure situated within a civilian area.

IDF representatives emphasized that the operation showcased Hezbollah's tactic of using Lebanese citizens as human shields, a method whereby civilian zones double as strategic military sites. This maneuver raises ethical concerns and exacerbates tensions between the involved entities.

According to the IDF, extensive measures were employed to limit potential civilian casualties, including prior warnings to local populations. These airstrikes are part of a broader initiative to destabilize Hezbollah's operational capabilities in the Beirut region, signaling a continued effort to confront and curb terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

