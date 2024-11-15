Left Menu

Landslide Victory: Dissanayake's Coalition Sweeps Sri Lankan Elections

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition secured a landslide win in the recent parliamentary elections, gaining 159 seats. This victory grants them a two-thirds majority, empowering Dissanayake to pursue significant reforms, including the abolition of the executive presidency, amidst Sri Lanka's ongoing economic challenges and political crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:39 IST
Sri Lanka's President and National People's Power (NPP) party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist alliance achieved a sweeping triumph in the latest parliamentary elections, official results from the election commission confirmed. The coalition, leaning towards the left, captured 159 of the 225 seats in parliament, reflecting the final counts from the November 14 polls.

With this overwhelming majority secured, Dissanayake's National People's Power coalition now has the mandate to deliver on crucial promises, including the contentious abolishment of the country's executive presidency. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa's party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, managed 40 seats, while the New Democratic Front secured just five.

This victory comes as a significant shift from the previous parliament, where Dissanayake's coalition held a mere three seats, prompting the 55-year-old Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna leader to call for fresh elections in a bid for renewed authority. The economic backdrop remains challenging, with past leaderships grappling with severe financial mismanagement, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

