Retired Taiwan Navy Officer Sparks Controversy with Praise for China's Military

A retired Taiwan Navy officer has ignited criticism for attending a military air show in Zhuhai, China, where he publicly praised China's air force and military prowess. Retired Lieutenant Commander Lu Li-shih was present at the International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which commenced Tuesday, and his comments quickly circulated online.

In a video spreading rapidly in both Taiwan and China, Lu commended the military gear on display, stating, "I want to share the truth and tell Taiwanese viewers how strong our China is." He further admired the "Chinese national integration and rejuvenation," according to Taiwan News. These remarks have sparked severe backlash from Taiwanese authorities and lawmakers, with Legislator Lin Chu-yin terming Lu's comments as "disgusting."

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) issued a statement advising retired officers to choose their words carefully to safeguard Taiwan's reputation. Clarifying Lu's situation, the MND noted that since he retired as a lieutenant commander, he is not liable for penalties such as loss of pension or rank. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) also criticized Lu's words as "deeply regrettable," but MAC Deputy Chief Liang Wen-chieh noted no punitive actions would follow, reiterating Taiwan's stance against praising China's military forces, seen as a threat. Despite criticism, Lu appeared on CTI television to reiterate his views, applauding China's military progress and criticizing Taiwan's military capabilities. His remarks have intensified the debate over the role of retired military personnel in shaping cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)