Left Menu

Retired Taiwan Navy Officer Sparks Controversy with Praise for China's Military

A retired Taiwan Navy officer, Lu Li-shih, faces backlash after praising China's military strength at a Zhuhai air show. His remarks, deemed 'disgusting' by some Taiwanese officials, have sparked debate about the role and responsibilities of retired military personnel in cross-strait relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:34 IST
Retired Taiwan Navy Officer Sparks Controversy with Praise for China's Military
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A retired Taiwan Navy officer has ignited criticism for attending a military air show in Zhuhai, China, where he publicly praised China's air force and military prowess. Retired Lieutenant Commander Lu Li-shih was present at the International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which commenced Tuesday, and his comments quickly circulated online.

In a video spreading rapidly in both Taiwan and China, Lu commended the military gear on display, stating, "I want to share the truth and tell Taiwanese viewers how strong our China is." He further admired the "Chinese national integration and rejuvenation," according to Taiwan News. These remarks have sparked severe backlash from Taiwanese authorities and lawmakers, with Legislator Lin Chu-yin terming Lu's comments as "disgusting."

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) issued a statement advising retired officers to choose their words carefully to safeguard Taiwan's reputation. Clarifying Lu's situation, the MND noted that since he retired as a lieutenant commander, he is not liable for penalties such as loss of pension or rank. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) also criticized Lu's words as "deeply regrettable," but MAC Deputy Chief Liang Wen-chieh noted no punitive actions would follow, reiterating Taiwan's stance against praising China's military forces, seen as a threat. Despite criticism, Lu appeared on CTI television to reiterate his views, applauding China's military progress and criticizing Taiwan's military capabilities. His remarks have intensified the debate over the role of retired military personnel in shaping cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024