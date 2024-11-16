Left Menu

Indian Diaspora Awaits Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit

The Indian community in Nigeria eagerly anticipates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the first in 17 years. Modi will strengthen bilateral ties and engage with the diaspora in Abuja, in a trip aimed at reinforcing strategic partnerships. Modi's visit underscores shared democratic values with Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:41 IST
A member of Indian diaspora in Nigeria (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The anticipation in Nigeria's Indian community is palpable as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to touch down in Abuja, marking his first visit to the country in 17 years. The city is adorned with posters celebrating the occasion, reflecting the excitement among locals eager to welcome the Indian leader.

Dimple Alimchandani, who has lived in Nigeria for 25 years, expressed her delight, highlighting the diaspora's enthusiasm to see Modi. 'Our dreams have come true,' she said, emphasizing Modi's status as a role model. Similarly, Lagos resident Sivakumar sees this visit as a unique opportunity to meet the Indian Prime Minister.

Restaurant owner Rajendran echoed these sentiments, viewing the visit as a significant event for the local Indian community. Modi's visit, at the invitation of Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aims to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations, built on democratic and pluralistic values, while also engaging with the diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

