Nepal-India Border Security Talks Highlight Third-Country Movement Concerns

The eighth annual Nepal-India border security coordination meeting kicked off in Kathmandu on Saturday, where security chiefs discussed the movement of third-country nationals across the Nepal-India border. Spearheaded by APF Inspector General Raju Aryal and SSB Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, the discourse delved into the influx of individuals from nations like China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

Both sides shared concerns, with Indian representatives noting the passage of Chinese and Pakistani nationals, while Nepal voiced issues over Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis entering Nepal following political unrest in Bangladesh. A senior Nepali security official attending the meeting stated, "They [Indian officials] indicated the movement of Chinese and Pakistani nationals from our border, and we also expressed concerns about the Rohingya refugees as well as Bangladeshi nationals who started coming to Nepal after the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh."

According to Rishi Ram Tiwari, spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs, discussions spanned several topics including human trafficking, cross-border crimes, and boosted engagement between border agencies. "We discussed a slew of issues related to boundary, border, human trafficking, checking cross-border criminal activities and coordination between the two agencies in border areas," he relayed to The Kathmandu Post.

The gatherings, ongoing since 2012, provide a forum for addressing mutual security issues like drug trafficking, smuggling, and corruption. Efforts focus on joint patrolling, maintaining boundary markers, and enhancing communication. While Nepal's APF has 244 outposts along the border, India operates over 400 posts.

Besides security affairs, the proceedings also included joint disaster preparedness, with pledges to share resources and personnel for emergencies impacting areas on both sides. The Kathmandu Post noted a security official's emphasis on "effective communication and timely information sharing" in combating persistent crisis.

The meeting is set to continue through Monday, with aims to boost cooperation and mitigate cross-border offenses while safeguarding border integrity and security, according to ANI reports.

