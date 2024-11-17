Flares Thrown at Netanyahu's Residence: Suspects Arrested

In an alarming incident, three suspects have been apprehended for hurling flares at the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it emerged on Sunday morning. While authorities continue to withhold the suspects' identities under a gag order, the attack raises significant security concerns.

The assault took place on Saturday night in Caesarea, with two flares reportedly landing in the courtyard of Netanyahu's home. Fortunately, neither the Prime Minister nor his family was present at the residence during the unsettling event.

This is not the first time Netanyahu's home has faced such threats. In October, a Hezbollah-driven drone targeted the residence, striking a bedroom window but failing to breach the reinforced glass. Again, no one was home at the time of that attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)