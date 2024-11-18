Left Menu

UAE and Kuwait Strengthen Ties Ahead of GCC Summit

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives a formal invitation to the GCC Supreme Council meeting in Kuwait, underlining the robust relations between the two nations. Discussions also cover past state visits and future cooperation, with focus on regional and international developments.

Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic exchange, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, inviting him to the upcoming Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Kuwait on December 1, 2024.

The message, reflecting on the enduring fraternal bonds between the UAE and Kuwait, was delivered to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The UAE expressed its pride in these ties and reviewed outcomes of the recent state visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Kuwait.

Discussing broader strategies for collaboration, the two nations emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation in light of regional and international developments. The meeting, a testament to their strategic partnership, also explored issues of mutual interest concerning joint GCC initiatives.

