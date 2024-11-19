Left Menu

UK and India Set the Stage for a Trade Renaissance

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer announced the relaunch of trade talks with India, aiming for a strategic partnership that includes a new trade agreement. This initiative follows a meeting with India's PM Modi at the G20 in Brazil, emphasizing mutual economic growth and cooperation in diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with UK PM Kier Starmer (Image: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
In an ambitious move to strengthen economic ties, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer announced the relaunch of trade talks with India, slated to begin in the new year. This declaration came after Starmer's bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil, according to a statement from Starmer's office issued on Tuesday.

The UK government expressed its commitment to forging a trade deal with India, one of the world's rapidly growing economies. Aiming for a new strategic partnership, the UK seeks to deepen collaboration with India in crucial sectors like security, education, technology, and climate change. In light of this, UK's Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized that an agreement could potentially lower tariffs, thus aiding British firms to expand in the dynamic Indian market.

Trade talks represent just one facet of the evolving bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the establishment of two new Consulates General of India in Belfast and Manchester, a move welcomed by Starmer. The leaders underscored the importance of resolving issues surrounding economic offenders and migration, promising more frequent dialogues under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

