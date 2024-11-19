India and Japan: Strengthening Strategic Ties for Global Prosperity
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized Japan's crucial role in India's economic growth and the importance of their strategic partnership for regional and global prosperity. Highlighting areas like clean energy and semiconductors, he called for ambitious targets and enhanced economic cooperation between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Japan as a 'key contributor' to India's economic growth in a recent address, highlighting the vital role of the Indo-Japanese strategic partnership in fostering regional peace and global prosperity.
During the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum and 10th India-Japan Track 1.5 Dialogue, Jaishankar stressed the importance of aligning India's Act East Policy with Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision. He underscored the need for ambitious targets, particularly in clean energy and semiconductor sectors.
Jaishankar emphasized the urgency of advancing economic cooperation, setting a 2027 target of a 5 trillion yen Japanese investment in India. He also noted the potential for deeper defence collaboration and the importance of enhancing educational, tourism, and workforce exchanges between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Indo-Pacific Talks with Australia
Strengthening Ties: Key Discussions on Indo-Pacific
Trump's Victory Sends Shockwaves through European Clean Energy Market
Market Turmoil as Trump's Win Shakes European Clean Energy
Trump's Win Sparks Panic in European Clean Energy Markets