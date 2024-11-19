Bridge of Despair: Bargo Balla's Cry for Urgent Action

Residents of Bargo Balla in the Gilgit district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are voicing frustration over the prolonged delay in repairing a critical wooden bridge in their region. They have appealed to authorities and their elected official, Amjad Hussain Advocate, to pressure the contractor into completing the work promptly to avert potential accidents.

A video on Pamir Times captures the deteriorating state of the Bargo Balla Bridge. For over three months, repair work has remained incomplete, despite the heavy traffic that traverses this route daily. The video underscores mounting fears of accidents if the repairs are not expedited.

The community is urging the government to prioritize the bridge repair, especially since children frequently cross it. Concerns highlight the contractor's apparent lack of interest in the project, leading locals to warn that protests will ensue if their demands are ignored. The situation mirrors widespread infrastructure challenges in PoGB, where numerous roads and bridges suffer from neglect and bureaucratic delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)