Protest Erupts Against Pakistan Coast Guard's Tactics in Balochistan

Residents of Gwadar, Balochistan, protested against harassment and vehicle seizures by the Pakistan Coast Guard, blocking the Makran Coastal Highway. They condemned the impact on local business and daily life. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted economic struggles in the region and demanded an end to the oppressive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:39 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

In Balochistan's Gwadar city, residents have taken to the streets protesting against the Pakistan Coast Guard at Kaldan Cross near Gubad border. The dissent stems from ongoing harassment and vehicle seizures, blocking the Makran Coastal Highway and disrupting local commerce and daily life, the Balochistan Post reports.

Protesters accuse the government of deceptive promises regarding economic concessions and action against such illegalities. Despite official claims suggesting control over the situation, incidents like the recent Coast Guard shooting at a Baloch fuel vehicle that resulted in protests paint a different picture.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee denounced the incident, emphasizing the region's economic hardships. Dependence on border trade, crucial to Baloch culture, is jeopardized by state actions. With poverty rampant, many residents struggle for sustenance amid rights violations. Protesters demand an end to vehicle seizures and restoration of trade vital to local economy, as per ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

