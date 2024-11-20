Protest Erupts Against Pakistan Coast Guard's Tactics in Balochistan

In Balochistan's Gwadar city, residents have taken to the streets protesting against the Pakistan Coast Guard at Kaldan Cross near Gubad border. The dissent stems from ongoing harassment and vehicle seizures, blocking the Makran Coastal Highway and disrupting local commerce and daily life, the Balochistan Post reports.

Protesters accuse the government of deceptive promises regarding economic concessions and action against such illegalities. Despite official claims suggesting control over the situation, incidents like the recent Coast Guard shooting at a Baloch fuel vehicle that resulted in protests paint a different picture.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee denounced the incident, emphasizing the region's economic hardships. Dependence on border trade, crucial to Baloch culture, is jeopardized by state actions. With poverty rampant, many residents struggle for sustenance amid rights violations. Protesters demand an end to vehicle seizures and restoration of trade vital to local economy, as per ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)