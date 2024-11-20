In a bold statement, prominent Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselev advocated for direct dialogue between Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukraine conflict, sidelining direct talks with Kyiv. Kiselev, who is currently visiting India, proposed India as an ideal venue due to its neutral stance and strategic relationships with both nations.

In interviews with ANI, Kiselev, General Director of Sputnik News Agency, criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming he lacks legitimacy and representation. Highlighting the necessity of Russian terms for peace, Kiselev emphasized that genuine security should be balanced between global powers, including the US, Russia, and the international community.

With tensions mounting, especially after President Putin's updated military nuclear doctrine, Kiselev warned about the risks of escalation following Western military support to Ukraine. Moscow's nuclear stance is now defined by potential existential threats, underscoring its preparedness to retaliate in defense.

