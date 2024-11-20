Left Menu

Russia Advocates US Talks Over Ukraine Issue, Suggests India as Venue

A renowned Russian journalist has called for dialogue between Russia and the United States, dismissing direct negotiations with Ukraine. India is proposed as a neutral location for the talks. Amid growing tensions, Russia revises its nuclear doctrine, raising concerns of escalation. The US-Ukraine dynamic further complicates prospects for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo: X/@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, prominent Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselev advocated for direct dialogue between Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukraine conflict, sidelining direct talks with Kyiv. Kiselev, who is currently visiting India, proposed India as an ideal venue due to its neutral stance and strategic relationships with both nations.

In interviews with ANI, Kiselev, General Director of Sputnik News Agency, criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming he lacks legitimacy and representation. Highlighting the necessity of Russian terms for peace, Kiselev emphasized that genuine security should be balanced between global powers, including the US, Russia, and the international community.

With tensions mounting, especially after President Putin's updated military nuclear doctrine, Kiselev warned about the risks of escalation following Western military support to Ukraine. Moscow's nuclear stance is now defined by potential existential threats, underscoring its preparedness to retaliate in defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

