Historic Visit: Modi and Ali Forge New Path for India-Guyana Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Guyana marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in the country in 56 years. This historic occasion underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed deep gratitude to PM Modi, highlighting India's pledge to support Guyana's sugar industry. Discussions between the leaders were described as fruitful, underscoring shared goals of strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues collaboratively.

The two nations signed key agreements in critical areas, including hydrocarbons, health, agriculture, and technology transfer. Both leaders emphasized the importance of this visit as a significant milestone, marking new opportunities for enhanced cooperation and regional collaboration.

