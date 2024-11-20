Left Menu

Historic Visit: Modi and Ali Forge New Path for India-Guyana Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian PM in 56 years, strengthens bilateral ties. Discussions with President Irfaan Ali emphasized shared goals in areas like hydrocarbons, health, and agriculture. The visit represents a milestone in regional and global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:43 IST
Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Guyana marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in the country in 56 years. This historic occasion underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed deep gratitude to PM Modi, highlighting India's pledge to support Guyana's sugar industry. Discussions between the leaders were described as fruitful, underscoring shared goals of strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues collaboratively.

The two nations signed key agreements in critical areas, including hydrocarbons, health, agriculture, and technology transfer. Both leaders emphasized the importance of this visit as a significant milestone, marking new opportunities for enhanced cooperation and regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

