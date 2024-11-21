India Calls for Fairness in UN Security Council Veto Power

In a statement at the UN General Assembly, Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, tackled the contentious issue of veto power in the UN Security Council, calling for its equitable distribution. Harish underscored that over the past eight decades, the five permanent Council members have wielded the veto nearly 200 times to further their political agendas.

Harish highlighted the importance of fairness and equity among the Council's permanent members, endorsing the common African position on the veto. "India maintains that as long as the veto exists, it should be a privilege afforded to all permanent members," Harish stated.

He further elaborated on the broader implications, pointing out that the veto has been a privilege granted to just five Member States, contradicting the UN's principle of sovereign equality among member nations. Harish called for comprehensive UN Security Council reform, urging that all aspects, including the veto, be addressed with clear timelines through the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process.

To move forward, he stressed the necessity for progress in negotiations and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote meaningful UN reform. Harish appealed for the commencement of text-based negotiations to achieve this goal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)