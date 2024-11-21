Left Menu

India Calls for Fairness in UN Security Council Veto Power

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, has emphasised the need for fairness in the distribution of veto power within the Security Council. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, he reiterated India's support for equitable reform and urged progress in text-based negotiations for comprehensive UN reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:57 IST
India Calls for Fairness in UN Security Council Veto Power
Parvathaneni Harish addressing the UN General Assembly on veto power reform. (Photo: @DDNewslive). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a statement at the UN General Assembly, Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, tackled the contentious issue of veto power in the UN Security Council, calling for its equitable distribution. Harish underscored that over the past eight decades, the five permanent Council members have wielded the veto nearly 200 times to further their political agendas.

Harish highlighted the importance of fairness and equity among the Council's permanent members, endorsing the common African position on the veto. "India maintains that as long as the veto exists, it should be a privilege afforded to all permanent members," Harish stated.

He further elaborated on the broader implications, pointing out that the veto has been a privilege granted to just five Member States, contradicting the UN's principle of sovereign equality among member nations. Harish called for comprehensive UN Security Council reform, urging that all aspects, including the veto, be addressed with clear timelines through the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process.

To move forward, he stressed the necessity for progress in negotiations and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote meaningful UN reform. Harish appealed for the commencement of text-based negotiations to achieve this goal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024