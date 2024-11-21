US Detains Infamous Gangster's Brother Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe
Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is detained by US authorities in Iowa. He's linked to a shooting at Salman Khan's residence. Discussions on his possible deportation are in progress, following initiatives by Indian agencies and a reward issued for his capture by the NIA.
Anmol Bishnoi, the younger sibling of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been apprehended by United States law enforcement and is currently held at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Bishnoi's detainment was confirmed, noting that more details are pending.
This arrest coincides with ongoing probes into Bishnoi's alleged criminal activities, including a notable incident involving gunfire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. The U.S. State Department recently refrained from commenting on the deportation proceedings of Bishnoi, referencing jurisdictional focus held by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
ICE remarks suggest that the matter aligns with discussions involving FBI officials and Indian security entities on possible deportation to India. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken steps to initiate Anmol's extradition, following a reward announcement of Rs 10 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his capture.
