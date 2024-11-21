Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Mahatma Gandhi Globally: A Legacy of Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international tributes to Mahatma Gandhi highlight his commitment to peace. During his upcoming visit to Guyana, he will pay homage to Gandhi's statue. Modi's global gestures emphasize Gandhi's message across continents, reinforcing India's cultural ties and promoting a legacy of harmony and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:15 IST
PM Modi Honors Mahatma Gandhi Globally: A Legacy of Peace
PM Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during his official visit to Guyana. This act marks the 21st occasion where PM Modi has paid homage to Gandhi's legacy on foreign soil.

In a diplomatic move transcending domestic initiatives, Modi's reverence for Gandhi's teachings has found expression across global engagements. This shows his efforts to uphold Gandhi's legacy internationally.

Recently, during his visit to Ukraine, Modi paid tribute at Gandhi's statue in Kyiv, exemplifying peace amidst conflict. Significant moments include his floral tribute at the UN Headquarters in June and unveiling Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, reflecting resilience and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024