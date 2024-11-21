PM Modi Honors Mahatma Gandhi Globally: A Legacy of Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during his official visit to Guyana. This act marks the 21st occasion where PM Modi has paid homage to Gandhi's legacy on foreign soil.

In a diplomatic move transcending domestic initiatives, Modi's reverence for Gandhi's teachings has found expression across global engagements. This shows his efforts to uphold Gandhi's legacy internationally.

Recently, during his visit to Ukraine, Modi paid tribute at Gandhi's statue in Kyiv, exemplifying peace amidst conflict. Significant moments include his floral tribute at the UN Headquarters in June and unveiling Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, reflecting resilience and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)