Rajnath Singh Champions Dialogue at ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting

In a significant address to the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus in Laos, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's steadfast commitment to dialogue as a means of resolving complex international disputes. Singh highlighted India's advocacy for open communication, underlining its importance across various global challenges, including border and trade issues.

Singh stated that in fostering peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific, India supports freedom of navigation and adherence to international law. Emphasizing the power of constructive engagement, Singh asserted that sustainable solutions to global problems emerge from respecting diverse perspectives and pursuing shared goals.

The Defence Minister also underscored the importance of India-China relations, advocating for cooperation rather than conflict. Singh expressed optimism about strengthening trust between the two nations, reflecting on the lessons from past border clashes to secure peace along the India-China borders. He emphasized the potential positive impacts of amicable relations on global peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)