Rajnath Singh Champions Dialogue at ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting in Laos, emphasized India's commitment to dialogue and peaceful negotiation for resolving international issues. Singh highlighted India's approach to constructive engagement, the promotion of peace in the Indo-Pacific, and building trust with China for global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:38 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus in Laos (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant address to the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus in Laos, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's steadfast commitment to dialogue as a means of resolving complex international disputes. Singh highlighted India's advocacy for open communication, underlining its importance across various global challenges, including border and trade issues.

Singh stated that in fostering peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific, India supports freedom of navigation and adherence to international law. Emphasizing the power of constructive engagement, Singh asserted that sustainable solutions to global problems emerge from respecting diverse perspectives and pursuing shared goals.

The Defence Minister also underscored the importance of India-China relations, advocating for cooperation rather than conflict. Singh expressed optimism about strengthening trust between the two nations, reflecting on the lessons from past border clashes to secure peace along the India-China borders. He emphasized the potential positive impacts of amicable relations on global peace and prosperity.

