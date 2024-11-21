Global Condemnation: Heavy Sentences for Hong Kong Democracy Activists Spark Outrage
International governments and human rights groups denounce the harsh sentencing of 45 Hong Kong democracy activists and former lawmakers for 'subversion.' The US, UK, Australia, and the United Nations call for their release, criticizing the misuse of the National Security Law and urging support for Hong Kong's political prisoners.
In a significant move that has drawn widespread international condemnation, the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, along with the United Nations, have criticized the sentencing of 45 pro-democracy activists and former lawmakers in Hong Kong. The individuals were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on charges of 'subversion,' a verdict seen by many as a stark indicator of the city's deteriorating civil liberties.
The US Department of State announced new visa restrictions targeting Hong Kong officials responsible for enforcing the controversial National Security Law, under which the activists were prosecuted. Calling for their immediate release, the State Department emphasized that these harsh sentences erode trust in Hong Kong's judicial system and tarnish the city's international reputation.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, British Foreign Office Minister Catherine West, and UN human rights officials echoed these sentiments, urging a review of the legal actions and the repeal of the National Security Law. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry dismissed these criticisms, asserting that no compromise would be made for actions deemed threats to national security.
