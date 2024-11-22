India's Nuclear Prowess Poised to Shine at World Nuclear Exhibition 2025
Sylvie Bermann, head of the World Nuclear Exhibition, lauds India's robust nuclear supply chain. Ahead of the 2025 event, she anticipates a strong Indian presence that will enhance global collaboration. Bermann was impressed by facilities like Godrej and NTPC, highlighting India’s contributions to the global nuclear industry.
- Country:
- India
Sylvie Bermann, President of the World Nuclear Exhibition, has expressed her admiration for India's nuclear supply chain, recognizing it as a significant global asset. Her comments came after visits to major industrial sites such as Godrej, Hazira in Gujarat, and NTPC, which she found to be immensely impressive.
Bermann revealed that the World Nuclear Exhibition, the largest of its kind globally, expects a 20% increase in participation by 2025. Last year's event attracted 88 nationalities, 24,000 visitors, and 800 exhibitors. She is keen on showcasing India's capabilities at the upcoming event, noting its substantial contribution to the nuclear sector.
The 2023 edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition, organized by RX France, was a major event attended by over 650 exhibitors from 76 countries. It provided a crucial platform for the civil nuclear industry by bringing together global decision-makers. The next exhibition is scheduled for November 4-6, 2025, in Paris, France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Nuclear
- Prowess
- World
- Exhibition
- 2025
- Sylvie
- Bermann
- Supply Chain
ALSO READ
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' Set for April 2025 Release
Indian Investment Trends 2025: A Dive into PE, VC, and M&A Dynamics
Piyush Goyal Launches Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for Future-Ready Mobility Sector
Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' Set For 2025 Release
IAEA Renews Partnership with Rosatom Technical Academy, Expands Collaboration on Small Modular Reactors and Nuclear Innovation