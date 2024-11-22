India's Nuclear Prowess Poised to Shine at World Nuclear Exhibition 2025

Sylvie Bermann, President of the World Nuclear Exhibition, has expressed her admiration for India's nuclear supply chain, recognizing it as a significant global asset. Her comments came after visits to major industrial sites such as Godrej, Hazira in Gujarat, and NTPC, which she found to be immensely impressive.

Bermann revealed that the World Nuclear Exhibition, the largest of its kind globally, expects a 20% increase in participation by 2025. Last year's event attracted 88 nationalities, 24,000 visitors, and 800 exhibitors. She is keen on showcasing India's capabilities at the upcoming event, noting its substantial contribution to the nuclear sector.

The 2023 edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition, organized by RX France, was a major event attended by over 650 exhibitors from 76 countries. It provided a crucial platform for the civil nuclear industry by bringing together global decision-makers. The next exhibition is scheduled for November 4-6, 2025, in Paris, France.

(With inputs from agencies.)