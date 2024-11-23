Tibetan Delegation Urges UK: Act Against Human Rights Violations in Tibet

A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, visited the United Kingdom to engage with prominent UK political figures. The meetings offered insights into UK legislative processes, but the central topic was the escalating human rights violations in Tibet, attributed to Chinese policies.

During discussions, Speaker Tenphel highlighted Chinese government's aggressive assimilation tactics aimed at eroding Tibetan cultural and religious identity. He expressed alarm over policies like forced boarding schools and disturbing programs such as mass DNA collection, seeing them as attacks on basic human rights and Tibetan heritage.

In meetings with UK leaders including Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, the delegation emphasized the need for international intervention. They urged UK support for policies like the US Resolve Tibet Act to promote Tibetan autonomy and called for global accountability for China's oppressive measures in Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)