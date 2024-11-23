Left Menu

Tibetan Delegation Urges UK: Act Against Human Rights Violations in Tibet

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's UK visit emphasized human rights violations in Tibet under Chinese rule. Discussions with UK leaders focused on China's aggressive assimilation policies affecting Tibetan culture and identity. The delegation called for global accountability and stronger UK support for Tibetan autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:34 IST
Tibet's Speaker-Led Parliamentary Delegation with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle (Image/Central Tibet Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, visited the United Kingdom to engage with prominent UK political figures. The meetings offered insights into UK legislative processes, but the central topic was the escalating human rights violations in Tibet, attributed to Chinese policies.

During discussions, Speaker Tenphel highlighted Chinese government's aggressive assimilation tactics aimed at eroding Tibetan cultural and religious identity. He expressed alarm over policies like forced boarding schools and disturbing programs such as mass DNA collection, seeing them as attacks on basic human rights and Tibetan heritage.

In meetings with UK leaders including Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, the delegation emphasized the need for international intervention. They urged UK support for policies like the US Resolve Tibet Act to promote Tibetan autonomy and called for global accountability for China's oppressive measures in Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

