Kurram's Brief Peace: Tribes Agree to Seven-Day Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

A temporary ceasefire has been brokered between rival tribes in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, featuring an agreement crafted amidst escalating violence that has cost 64 lives. The provincial government's intervention marks a pivotal moment towards resolving conflict in the volatile region.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government initiated a high-level commission to mediate long-standing land disputes. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that the ceasefire would last for seven days, with both tribes agreeing to return bodies and prisoners.

Despite the ceasefire, incidents of violence persist, leaving the community anxious. Political and public figures call for the provincial administration to take decisive steps towards sustained peace, as Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai urges collaborative efforts from the government and security forces for lasting safety in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)