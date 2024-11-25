Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Lebanon: A Deadly Campaign Against Hezbollah

Dozens of lives have been lost in a surge of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon. In a particularly devastating attack in the densely populated Basta region of central Beirut, a residential building was flattened, resulting in 29 fatalities.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported targeting 12 Hezbollah command centers in Beirut's Dahieh area. Among these were facilities utilized by the militant group's Intelligence Unit and Unit 4400, the latter responsible for weapon smuggling from Iran through Syria into Lebanon.

In response to the escalating violence, the Lebanese Ministry of Health revised the casualty figures upward. Rescue teams are tirelessly working in the aftermath of the airstrikes. Despite ongoing international efforts to establish a ceasefire, the conflict persists, marking a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)