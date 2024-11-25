Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Europe Mission: Unleashing Industrial Potential

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a six-day tour to the UK and Germany to promote industrial growth and attract foreign investments. The visit aims to elevate the state's presence in sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food processing through global collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:11 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav reaches London (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has embarked on a transformative six-day journey to the United Kingdom and Germany, aiming to boost industrial growth in his state by attracting foreign investments. His mission targets increased collaboration in sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food processing.

On his arrival in London, CM Yadav was warmly welcomed by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the Indian diaspora. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he remarked on the significance of this being his inaugural international visit as Chief Minister. His schedule includes engaging with industry leaders, a meeting with British parliamentarians, and a ceremonial visit to Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Yadav's agenda underscores his emphasis on partnerships centered around technology transfer, skill development, and research collaboration. In promoting Madhya Pradesh at a breakfast meeting with over 120 participants, he seeks to establish the state as a prime destination for British investors. His journey will continue in Germany, targeting key engagements with Bavarian leaders and industry players, highlighting the state's potential for industrial innovation and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

