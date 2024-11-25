Political Tensions Rise: PTI Leaders Accused of Hiding Amidst Protests
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accuses PTI leaders of evading protests for Imran Khan's release, citing internal party divisions and alleged attempts to disrupt economic stability. Government warns against PTI's potential threat to the economy, as security measures intensify in Islamabad.
Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has alleged that numerous leaders and members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are voluntarily seeking arrest to avoid participating in a planned protest aimed at securing the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. This protest, called by the party, was criticized by Tarar, who suggested it primarily seeks an NRO-like concession for Khan's release.
Raising concerns over the protest's motives, Tarar highlighted internal rifts within the PTI, particularly between Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He insisted that any demands for Khan's release should follow the legal process, given the multiple charges he faces. Tarar also condemned PTI's history of protests, recalling the 2014 sit-in which resulted in property damages and injuries to police, warning that any new attempts to disrupt national progress would be met with stern action.
Amid heightened security in Islamabad, with some roads closed, Tarar pledged to maintain order against any economic disruptions. Concurrently, the Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, questioned the PTI leaders' resolve, doubting their dedication to the cause as they reportedly rest in hotels away from the unrest. Malik also speculated on Bushra Bibi's political influence in the party, challenging PTI's stance on hereditary politics.
