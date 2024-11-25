Left Menu

Tibetan Delegation Concludes Influential London Mission

A Tibetan delegation led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel visited the Office of Tibet in London. They discussed the importance of international advocacy and strengthening ties with UK parliamentary groups to promote Tibet's cause globally. Key themes included human rights and enhancing Tibet's presence on the UK's legislative agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:34 IST
Tibetan parliamentary delegation. (Photo/Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Tibetan parliamentary delegation spearheaded by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel concluded their London visit by engaging with the Office of Tibet, solidifying their mission's goals. Underlining the visit was a pivotal roundtable with the Tibet Support Group, reflecting a strategic push for Tibet in global politics.

In a press release from the Central Tibetan Administration, Speaker Tenphel detailed the delegation's discussions with UK lawmakers and advocates, focusing on revitalizing the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet. A coordinated strategy with Hong Kong and Uyghur advocacy groups was proposed to combat oppressive regimes while urging a stronger legislative focus on Tibet in the UK.

The China-Tibet issue remains a point of tension, rooted in Tibet's quest for autonomy against China's historical claims and current policies. Since the 1950s, Tibet's struggle has sparked international criticism over alleged cultural suppression. The delegation's efforts emphasized countering China's narrative and advocating for Tibet on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

