Dinesh Bhatia: India's New Envoy to Brazil

Dinesh Bhatia, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1992 batch, has been officially designated as the next Ambassador of India to Brazil, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. Bhatia, who is currently the Ambassador of India to Argentina, played a multifaceted role encompassing Uruguay and Paraguay till February 2022.

His diplomatic repertoire includes previous assignments as Consul General in Toronto and Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia. His international experience is further augmented by positions in Indian missions across Madrid, Kathmandu, and Kuwait. In his domestic career, Bhatia was seconded to the Department of Atomic Energy in Mumbai and served as a private secretary to the tourism minister.

An alumnus of the National Defence College, with training at premier Indian institutions, Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Delhi College of Engineering. In addition to his diplomatic duties, he is an accomplished author and an active member of engineering institutions. Dinesh Bhatia is married to Seema Bhatia, an Ayurvedic practitioner.

