Dinesh Bhatia: India's New Envoy to Brazil

Dinesh Bhatia, a seasoned diplomat of the 1992 batch, is appointed India's ambassador to Brazil. With a career spanning roles in Argentina, Cote d'Ivoire, and Toronto, Bhatia brings extensive experience to his new position. He is also an author and holds an engineering degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:53 IST
Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1992 batch, Dinesh Bhatia. (Photo/ Embassy of India Argentina). Image Credit: ANI
Dinesh Bhatia, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1992 batch, has been officially designated as the next Ambassador of India to Brazil, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. Bhatia, who is currently the Ambassador of India to Argentina, played a multifaceted role encompassing Uruguay and Paraguay till February 2022.

His diplomatic repertoire includes previous assignments as Consul General in Toronto and Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia. His international experience is further augmented by positions in Indian missions across Madrid, Kathmandu, and Kuwait. In his domestic career, Bhatia was seconded to the Department of Atomic Energy in Mumbai and served as a private secretary to the tourism minister.

An alumnus of the National Defence College, with training at premier Indian institutions, Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Delhi College of Engineering. In addition to his diplomatic duties, he is an accomplished author and an active member of engineering institutions. Dinesh Bhatia is married to Seema Bhatia, an Ayurvedic practitioner.

