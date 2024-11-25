Baloch Yakjehti Committee Denounces Prolonged Oppression and Genocide

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong rebuke of continued state-sponsored violence targeting the Baloch population, stating that the region has been likened to a war zone. The BYC condemned the use of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and community devastation by state forces over the past seventy years.

On Saturday, BYC representatives expressed on the platform X that the current situation is a continuation of policies aimed at exploiting the Baloch's natural resources and silencing their voices under the guise of national security. They described the actions as a strategic move to prevent the Baloch people from having autonomy over their land and future.

Furthermore, the BYC highlighted that Balochistan's children grow up amid fear and insecurity with scarce educational opportunities, while the youth face unemployment and deprivation, sparking protests against the state. BYC called the ongoing military operations not just strategies of suppression, but a war against Baloch identity itself, urging the global community to intervene and halt this alleged genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)