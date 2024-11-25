Left Menu

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Denounces Prolonged Oppression and Genocide

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemns the enduring state-sponsored violence against the Baloch people. Highlighting decades of oppression, they accuse Pakistan's security forces of perpetuating genocide. With calls for international intervention, the BYC urges global action to halt the aggressive military operations threatening the Baloch identity and future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:34 IST
Baloch Yakjehti Committee Denounces Prolonged Oppression and Genocide
Representative image (Photo/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong rebuke of continued state-sponsored violence targeting the Baloch population, stating that the region has been likened to a war zone. The BYC condemned the use of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and community devastation by state forces over the past seventy years.

On Saturday, BYC representatives expressed on the platform X that the current situation is a continuation of policies aimed at exploiting the Baloch's natural resources and silencing their voices under the guise of national security. They described the actions as a strategic move to prevent the Baloch people from having autonomy over their land and future.

Furthermore, the BYC highlighted that Balochistan's children grow up amid fear and insecurity with scarce educational opportunities, while the youth face unemployment and deprivation, sparking protests against the state. BYC called the ongoing military operations not just strategies of suppression, but a war against Baloch identity itself, urging the global community to intervene and halt this alleged genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024