PoJK's Deforestation Dilemma: A Crisis of Corruption and Chaos

The region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is grappling with a dire ecological crisis, primarily driven by rampant deforestation. According to local residents, timber mafias, allegedly operating with the complicity of government officials, are decimating the area's forests, causing severe environmental damage and health problems. This unchecked devastation persists despite an official ban, with concerns focused squarely on enforcement failures and systemic corruption.

Waqar Hussain Qazmi, a concerned local, highlighted the alarming alterations in the region's natural water systems due to deforestation. He observed, "The small tributaries here are changing their course and the natural water streams are vanishing, leading to an increase in diseases such as heart attacks." Waqar accused complicit officials of enabling the illegal timber trade by facilitating wood smuggling, sometimes using government vehicles to evade detection in response to public outcry.

Despite authorities' claims of implementing deforestation controls, locals maintain that timber mafias continue operations with tacit official approval, sustaining large-scale timber smuggling. This lack of accountability fosters deep mistrust in the government's protective capabilities over PoJK's environment. Environmental experts criticize Pakistan's policies, labeling them as both destructive and unsustainable, warning of severe consequences including ecosystem obliteration, worsening energy shortages, and mounting health crises. With corruption, inefficient law enforcement, and mismanagement compounding the problem, experts advocate for immediate intervention to halt deforestation and secure PoJK's environmental and public health future.

(With inputs from agencies.)