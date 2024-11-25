India Advocates Dialogue Amid West Asia Tensions and Global Conflicts

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Monday that India has actively engaged with both Israel and Iran to advocate for restraint and improved communication, seeking to resolve conflicts between the two nations.

During the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Jaishankar underscored India's strong condemnation of terrorism and hostage-taking by Hamas, and endorsed a ceasefire. He emphasized the need for adherence to international humanitarian law, describing large-scale civilian casualties as 'unacceptable'.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar spoke of 'serious destabilising consequences' and reiterated India's belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue rather than war. He highlighted PM Modi's engagement with Russian and Ukrainian leaders in pursuit of peace and urged for reinforced ties between India and the Mediterranean amid global shifts.

