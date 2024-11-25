India and Germany: Strengthening Ties for a Sustainable Future

India and Germany are intensifying their collaborative efforts towards sustainable development, as they explore innovative strategies to curb carbon emissions. German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, emphasized on Monday the significance of this endeavor and the 50-year milestone of Indo-German scientific cooperation, highlighting the pride shared by both nations.

In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Ackermann detailed the robust partnership dedicated to green development, funded with over a billion Euros annually for joint projects in India. He noted the celebration of the scientific cooperation anniversary and stressed the pivotal role of renewable investments in reducing carbon emissions.

During a recent visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the mutual trust underpinning defense and security collaborations. Chancellor Scholz lauded India as a "peace and stability anchor" in South Asia, aligning with Germany's supportive stance on regional peace initiatives.

As the Indo-German strategic partnership marks 25 years, Prime Minister Modi lauded Europe's strategic significance to India, with Germany as a key partner. Addressing the News9 Global Summit, Modi called attention to the historic evolution of bilateral ties, underscoring Germany's role as India's largest European trading partner.

