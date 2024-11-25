Left Menu

Taiwanese Activists Demand Release of 47 Jailed Hong Kong Protesters

Taiwanese civil rights groups rallied outside the legislature urging the release of 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists imprisoned under China's security law. They condemned China's actions and called for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, urging the international community to support their cause against China's tightening grip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

On Monday, over 10 Taiwanese civil rights groups gathered outside the legislature, passionately demanding the release of 47 pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong, detained under China's national security law. These groups, backed by Radio Taiwan International reports, have criticized the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) actions, seeking immediate justice for the jailed activists.

The campaigners called for the withdrawal of political charges, the repeal of the controversial security law, and the reinstatement of democracy in Hong Kong through universal suffrage. The activists, incriminated with "conspiracy to subvert state power" for participating in the 2020 Legislative Council primaries, are seen as challenging Beijing's tightened political control over Hong Kong.

Lo Chun-xuan, Peng Foundation's Director, described the verdict as the demise of Hong Kong's democracy, critiquing the CCP's anti-democratic stance. Sang Pu of the Taiwan Hong Kong Association emphasized learning from Hong Kong's plight, urging Taiwan to remain wary of the CCP's promises and resist annexation threats.

Yang Huang Maysing of the Asia-Pacific Liberal Women Association, urged global economic sanctions against China and motivated Hongkongers and Chinese citizens toward persistent advocacy for rights. Sky Fung of Hongkongers Outlanders highlighted Hong Kong's continued defiance against China, calling for international solidarity and attention to their democratic fight.

The situation traces back to Hong Kong's 1997 transition from a British colony to Chinese sovereignty under a "one country, two systems" framework, meant to preserve its autonomy until 2047. However, China's mounting control under President Xi Jinping has sparked concerns over the erosion of Hong Kong's freedoms, inciting widespread protests and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

