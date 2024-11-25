Global Food Week 2024: Pioneering Food Security Solutions in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Under the auspices of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the inaugural Global Food Week (GFW) commences on November 26 at the ADNEC Centre, extending through November 28. Spearheaded by the ADNEC Group and ADAFSA, this event aims to confront urgent food security challenges, focusing on agricultural sustainability and climate innovation.

The pivotal Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) will feature 21 international ministers and key decision-makers addressing food security issues, underscoring the necessity of global collaboration. The summit promises active dialogue on climate-smart agriculture and supply chain advances, featuring insights from over 80 international experts.

Running parallel to GFW, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) will highlight cutting-edge food technology and trade, as more than 660 exhibitors from over 70 countries partake. Concurrently, events like the Abu Dhabi Coffee Festival and Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition will underscore the region's rich cultural contributions and ongoing agricultural innovations.

The event also incorporates live competitions, masterclasses with culinary icons, and the World Gourmet Show, celebrating sustainable culinary excellence. The Hosted Buyers Programme strategically connects global players, bolstering Abu Dhabi's role as a nexus for agricultural trade and innovation.

