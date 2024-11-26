Left Menu

Violent Clashes Erupt in Islamabad Amid PTI Protests for Imran Khan's Release

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party's protests in Islamabad turned deadly, with six fatalities reported. PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence and emphasized accountability for the incident. Reports allege police fired live rounds at protestors demanding Imran Khan's release, marking escalating tensions in Pakistan's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:52 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf party's supporters protesting for Imran Khan's release (FilePhoto/X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party's protests demanding the release of their leader, Imran Khan, turned violent in Islamabad on Tuesday, as reported by Dawn. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, marking a significant escalation in tensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly condemned the incident, describing it as an attack by protesters. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the deaths of the security personnel. Meanwhile, the PTI accused the authorities of using live ammunition against the protestors, leading to two deaths and injuries to four others, according to Dawn.

In his condemnation, PM Sharif called for swift identification and accountability of those responsible for attacking law enforcement officers. He emphasized that assaults guised as peaceful protests are unacceptable and stressed the need for medical attention for the injured officers. Describing the attackers as anarchistic, he reaffirmed Pakistan's intolerance for chaos or violence incited by harmful political motives, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally entered Islamabad, escalating into a pivotal protest for the release of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

