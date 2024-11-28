Awaran Seminar Amplifies Voices Against Enforced Disappearances

A seminar was convened in Awaran on Wednesday amidst a sit-in by protestors demanding the return of Diljaan Baloch, missing for an extended period. The event, organized by his family, marked the tenth day of protests outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The gathering witnessed robust participation from local residents and activists, notably women, who gravely criticized the persisting issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Speakers lashed out at the authorities for failing to address these cases and for employing intimidation tactics to silence protestors. The Baloch Yakjheti Committee, through a post on X, highlighted that speakers—among them Sammi Deen Baloch, BYC's leader, and members of Dil Jan's family—underscored the plight of the Baloch people, condemning the government's failure to meet previous commitments. The family had earlier staged a three-day protest, upon which the district administration assured them of securing Dil Jan's release if they ceased their demonstration. However, this promise remains unfulfilled as Dil Jan continues to be missing.

Activist Sammi Deen Baloch described enforced disappearances as a deliberate state strategy to instill fear and suppress the Baloch community. 'Nearly every family in Balochistan has been affected by enforced disappearances. This oppression is intended to silence us, but it only fortifies our resolve,' she asserted. Despite years of anguish and sacrifice, she insisted, the Baloch people's determination endures. 'We have suffered significantly yet refuse to be silenced.'

The Frontier Corps of Pakistan forces reportedly obstructed transport routes to the protest site the night before the seminar, issuing threats to drivers and those attempting to reach the camp. However, participants, unfazed by these hurdles, marched on foot for hours to stand in solidarity, ensuring strong attendance at the seminar. Speakers denounced the state's ongoing rights violations, reminding the crowd of the long-standing struggles endured, including the return of mutilated bodies and daily accounts of enforced disappearances. The seminar ended on a defiant note: intimidation, threats, and roadblocks will not dampen the Baloch people's quest for justice, its conclusion serving as a poignant reminder that the oppressed will not be silenced. (ANI)

