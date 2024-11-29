Madhya Pradesh Woos German Investors with Business-Friendly Reforms

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on German companies to capitalize on investment opportunities within the state, delivering his remarks during an interactive session in Germany.

Addressing the audience, CM Yadav noted the historic ties between India and Germany, emphasizing a desire for partnerships extending beyond mere trade. He stressed Madhya Pradesh's appeal as an investment destination, highlighting its significant market size and economic growth, along with incentives for investors.

Yadav further underscored business-friendly reforms, stating that over 2000 processes have been simplified or eliminated, facilitating rapid business setup with 30-day approval timelines. He recognized India's acknowledgment of Madhya Pradesh as a leading investment hub and invited investors to the 2025 Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

