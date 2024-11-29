Johnnie Moore Urges Global Action on Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
Former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore calls on human rights organizations to address persecutions of Hindus in Bangladesh. He criticizes the current Bangladeshi leadership under Muhammad Yunus for failing to protect minorities, advocating for improved relations with India to avoid further tensions and threats to regional stability.
Johnnie Moore, who once served as the Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom and as a spiritual advisor to former President Trump, has urged global human rights organizations to address the reported persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Moore emphasized the need for immediate action, highlighting a perceived lack of international voices speaking against the violence targeted at Hindu minorities.
Moore criticized the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for failing to maintain law and order, suggesting that the current leadership is inadequate in safeguarding its citizens. Despite Yunus's initial promises of upholding democratic values, Moore contends that the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating, with systemic failures that endanger the rule of law.
Furthermore, Moore advised Bangladesh to improve its diplomatic relations with India, the region's largest country. He warned that the animosity between the two nations could deny Bangladesh the numerous advantages of partnering with an economic powerhouse. Moore also cautioned against alliances that might attract entities with malicious intentions, potentially threatening stability in Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.
