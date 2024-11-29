Left Menu

Johnnie Moore Urges Global Action on Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore calls on human rights organizations to address persecutions of Hindus in Bangladesh. He criticizes the current Bangladeshi leadership under Muhammad Yunus for failing to protect minorities, advocating for improved relations with India to avoid further tensions and threats to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:38 IST
Johnnie Moore Urges Global Action on Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
Former Commissioner of United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Johnnie Moore ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Johnnie Moore, who once served as the Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom and as a spiritual advisor to former President Trump, has urged global human rights organizations to address the reported persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Moore emphasized the need for immediate action, highlighting a perceived lack of international voices speaking against the violence targeted at Hindu minorities.

Moore criticized the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for failing to maintain law and order, suggesting that the current leadership is inadequate in safeguarding its citizens. Despite Yunus's initial promises of upholding democratic values, Moore contends that the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating, with systemic failures that endanger the rule of law.

Furthermore, Moore advised Bangladesh to improve its diplomatic relations with India, the region's largest country. He warned that the animosity between the two nations could deny Bangladesh the numerous advantages of partnering with an economic powerhouse. Moore also cautioned against alliances that might attract entities with malicious intentions, potentially threatening stability in Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024