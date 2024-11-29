Global Silence on Bangladesh's Minority Persecution: A Call for Action

Former U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Commissioner Johnnie Moore has raised an alarm over the global inaction regarding the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community. In his remarks to ANI, Moore criticized human rights organizations for their lack of vocal support in such situations, vowing to advocate for these minorities more proactively.

Moore highlighted the promises made by Muhammad Yunus, the interim leader of Bangladesh, to uphold democracy and rule of law, values cherished by the West. However, he warned of an existential threat to Bangladeshi minorities if the promises aren't met. Moore also critiqued the Biden administration for neglecting Bangladesh, anticipating a shift in approach with a potential Trump return.

The arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has drawn international criticism. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ISKCON have condemned his arrest on sedition charges. Hasina demanded his release and decried the violence against religious sites. India's Ministry of External Affairs has called on Bangladesh to protect minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)