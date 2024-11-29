Left Menu

Nepali PM Oli Embarks on Crucial China Visit Amidst BRI Talks

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, is set to visit China from December 2-5, marking his first foreign trip since assuming office in July. Oli's agenda includes meetings with top Chinese leaders, a keynote at Peking University, and addressing the Nepal-China Business Forum, amidst ongoing BRI discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:11 IST
Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli announces about his China visit in a power show (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will visit China from December 2-5, in his first official foreign trip since taking office in July, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Oli's itinerary includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and talks with Premier Li Qiang on matters of mutual interest. He will also meet with Zhao Leji, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Oli is expected to deliver a keynote at Peking University and speak at the Nepal-China Business Forum. His delegation includes key ministers, advisors, parliamentarians, and private sector representatives. The visit comes amid discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative, on which there's still uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

