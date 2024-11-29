Nepali PM Oli Embarks on Crucial China Visit Amidst BRI Talks

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will visit China from December 2-5, in his first official foreign trip since taking office in July, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Oli's itinerary includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and talks with Premier Li Qiang on matters of mutual interest. He will also meet with Zhao Leji, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Oli is expected to deliver a keynote at Peking University and speak at the Nepal-China Business Forum. His delegation includes key ministers, advisors, parliamentarians, and private sector representatives. The visit comes amid discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative, on which there's still uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)