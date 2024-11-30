Philippine Coast Guard Spots Chinese Vessels, Raises Concerns

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed the recurring presence of three Chinese Maritime Scientific Research Vessels within and near the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), heightening concerns about unapproved operations in Philippine waters. The identified vessels, Xiang Yang Hong 3, Jia Geng, and Xiang Yang Hong 10, were initially detected on November 17, 2024, approximately 257 nautical miles northeast of Santa Ana, Cagayan.

While this location falls outside the 200-nautical-mile boundary of the Philippines' EEZ, subsequent tracking revealed their entry into Philippine waters, according to reports from the Manila Times. Earlier sightings by the PCG indicate these vessels were near Davao Oriental on November 14 and off Siargao Island by November 20, currently positioned 211 nautical miles east of Siargao Island. Lack of formal communication from the vessels regarding their operations raises questions about compliance with international maritime laws.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which both the Philippines and China are signatories, research vessels must secure consent prior to conducting activities within another nation's EEZ. The Department of Foreign Affairs is actively collaborating with the PCG to ascertain the intentions behind these vessels' presence. Incidents involving Chinese ships in Philippine waters recur frequently, often exacerbating bilateral tensions.

The PCG will persist in monitoring these maritime movements, though the Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to announce any diplomatic protest. This maritime dispute centralizes on the contested, resource-abundant regions of the South China Sea, collectively claimed partly or wholly by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Escalations in Manila-Beijing relations derive from competing territorial claims. China's extensive assertion over the sea, citing the 'nine-dash line,' contrasts with the Philippines' adherence to EEZ rights under UNCLOS (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)