Left Menu

Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: UAE and Cote d'Ivoire's Commitment to Progress

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan delivered a letter from the UAE leadership to President Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire, emphasizing mutual respect and desires for enhanced bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:36 IST
Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: UAE and Cote d'Ivoire's Commitment to Progress
Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivered letter from Mansour bin Zayed to President of Cote d'Ivoire (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

In a significant diplomatic engagement, UAE Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, met with the President of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, in the economic capital, Abidjan. The meeting underscored the UAE's commitment to nurturing relationships with West African nations.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed personal greetings from top UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Ouattara. This gesture reciprocated the Ivorian leader's own greetings to the UAE's ruling figures, highlighting the mutual respect between the two nations.

Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening ties across various sectors, aligning UAE's and Cote d'Ivoire's strategic interests. Both parties expressed their determination to bolster existing partnerships, paving the way for future growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024