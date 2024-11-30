Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: UAE and Cote d'Ivoire's Commitment to Progress

In a significant diplomatic engagement, UAE Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, met with the President of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, in the economic capital, Abidjan. The meeting underscored the UAE's commitment to nurturing relationships with West African nations.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed personal greetings from top UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Ouattara. This gesture reciprocated the Ivorian leader's own greetings to the UAE's ruling figures, highlighting the mutual respect between the two nations.

Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening ties across various sectors, aligning UAE's and Cote d'Ivoire's strategic interests. Both parties expressed their determination to bolster existing partnerships, paving the way for future growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)