Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum Strengthens UAE-Greece Ties

The Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum continues to be a pivotal platform for fostering economic relationships, as shown during its 13th edition in Athens, Greece. Key figures like Marwan Hussein Al Shaali from Ajman Chamber took part, emphasizing the mutual benefits of boosting Arab-Hellenic investments in sectors such as energy and construction.

Attendees included government officials, economic institution representatives, and business leaders from the Arab world and Greece. The forum provided an avenue to review and potentially strengthen bilateral trade, with Al Shaali highlighting the sound economic ties between the UAE and Greece. He reiterated a strong commitment to exploring new areas of collaboration and trade growth.

Al Shaali's remarks highlighted Ajman's strategic location and infrastructure, which makes it conducive for investment, particularly in the energy and construction sectors. The discussions spanned various aspects, touching on sustainability and smart city innovations while also setting the stage for future dialogues and bilateral understandings. Significant focus was dedicated to projects involving green energy and sustainable urban development.

