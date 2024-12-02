Trump Criticizes Biden's Pardon of Hunter Amid J-6 Hostage Claims

In a recent development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed disapproval of President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who faced convictions for gun crimes and tax violations. Trump labeled the pardon a 'miscarriage of justice' on Truth Social.

Trump further questioned whether the pardon extended to individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, whom he refers to as 'J-6 hostages.' He and his supporters argue these individuals acted peacefully and express hope that Trump, upon assuming presidency, might pardon those held for their Capitol Hill roles.

Biden's pardon of his son, signed Sunday, was justified by the President as non-interfering with Justice Department processes, citing unequal treatment compared to similar cases. He attributed the charges against Hunter to political adversaries, emphasizing his belief in their politically driven nature.

