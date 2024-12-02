The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a firm denunciation of the recent diplomatic summit between China and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. In an official statement, ETGE accused China of using the summit as a means to cement its dominance over the region, under the guise of fostering cooperation and security.

ETGE likened China's approach to historical strategies described by Bilge Kagan, an ancient Turkic leader, highlighting that initial overtures of friendship often lead to subjugation. The plight endured by Uyghurs and other Turkic groups in East Turkistan was cited as a stark example of this tactic, as they continue to suffer genocide and cultural erasure under Chinese rule.

The China-Central Asia summit was intended to discuss mutual interests and solidify regional cooperation as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Yet, according to critics like ETGE, it represents another step in China's geopolitical agenda in Central Asia. ETGE urged local leaders and citizens to resist perceived 'Chinese imperialism' to protect their sovereignty, suggesting that emulating the East Turkistan struggle is key to safeguarding the region's independence.

Observers note the summit has sparked concern among Central Asian nations with stronger ties to Russia and the West, wary of China's expanding influence. While talks promoted cooperation, these geopolitical tensions underscore the intricate dynamics at play, as nations strive to balance relations amidst competing global interests. The ETGE's call highlights the precarious position Central Asia faces in preserving sovereignty amid intensified external pressures.

