Left Menu

ETGE Condemns China-Central Asia Summit: A Call to Preserve Sovereignty

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has criticized the recent China-Central Asia summit, labeling it as an attempt by China to dominate the region. ETGE urges Central Asian nations to resist Chinese influence, warning that cooperation could undermine their sovereignty and independence, drawing parallels to East Turkistan's situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:35 IST
ETGE Condemns China-Central Asia Summit: A Call to Preserve Sovereignty
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • SouthwestChina

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a firm denunciation of the recent diplomatic summit between China and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. In an official statement, ETGE accused China of using the summit as a means to cement its dominance over the region, under the guise of fostering cooperation and security.

ETGE likened China's approach to historical strategies described by Bilge Kagan, an ancient Turkic leader, highlighting that initial overtures of friendship often lead to subjugation. The plight endured by Uyghurs and other Turkic groups in East Turkistan was cited as a stark example of this tactic, as they continue to suffer genocide and cultural erasure under Chinese rule.

The China-Central Asia summit was intended to discuss mutual interests and solidify regional cooperation as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Yet, according to critics like ETGE, it represents another step in China's geopolitical agenda in Central Asia. ETGE urged local leaders and citizens to resist perceived 'Chinese imperialism' to protect their sovereignty, suggesting that emulating the East Turkistan struggle is key to safeguarding the region's independence.

Observers note the summit has sparked concern among Central Asian nations with stronger ties to Russia and the West, wary of China's expanding influence. While talks promoted cooperation, these geopolitical tensions underscore the intricate dynamics at play, as nations strive to balance relations amidst competing global interests. The ETGE's call highlights the precarious position Central Asia faces in preserving sovereignty amid intensified external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024