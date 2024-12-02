Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Tensions in Northern Israel Amid Ceasefire Concerns

Hezbollah launched two missiles into northern Israel's Mount Dov area, amid growing regional tensions. The attack marks the first since a ceasefire took effect, with Hezbollah stating the missiles serve as a warning to Israel. The incident has generated widespread attention as both sides engage in accusations of ceasefire violations.

The United States and France allege Israeli surveillance flights over Beirut violate the ceasefire terms. Responding, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar asserted, 'The opposite is true - Israel is working to enforce the agreement in response to Hezbollah's continued violations.' Sa'ar further warned that Hezbollah must relocate its forces north of the Litani River or face further action from Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Hezbollah missile production facilities, highlighting the intricate balance of power in the region. Meanwhile, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari warned Iran against exploiting Syria's civil war for smuggling weapons to Hezbollah, emphasizing Israel's commitment to countering such actions decisively.

