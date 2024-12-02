Left Menu

Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Tensions in Northern Israel Amid Ceasefire Concerns

Hezbollah launched missiles at northern Israel's Mount Dov, increasing tensions as the organization claims to counter Israeli ceasefire breaches. Israel argues it enforces the agreement against Hezbollah violations. Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah sites, while tensions rise in the region with potential for further conflict as armed groups push boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:18 IST
Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Tensions in Northern Israel Amid Ceasefire Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Hezbollah launched two missiles into northern Israel's Mount Dov area, amid growing regional tensions. The attack marks the first since a ceasefire took effect, with Hezbollah stating the missiles serve as a warning to Israel. The incident has generated widespread attention as both sides engage in accusations of ceasefire violations.

The United States and France allege Israeli surveillance flights over Beirut violate the ceasefire terms. Responding, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar asserted, 'The opposite is true - Israel is working to enforce the agreement in response to Hezbollah's continued violations.' Sa'ar further warned that Hezbollah must relocate its forces north of the Litani River or face further action from Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Hezbollah missile production facilities, highlighting the intricate balance of power in the region. Meanwhile, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari warned Iran against exploiting Syria's civil war for smuggling weapons to Hezbollah, emphasizing Israel's commitment to countering such actions decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024