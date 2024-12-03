Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: US Assistant Secretary's Diplomatic Tour of South Asia

Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu embarks on a diplomatic tour from December 3-10, visiting India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to fortify US partnerships. The mission aims to boost regional security, address corruption, and enhance cooperation on environmental and economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:46 IST
Strengthening Bonds: US Assistant Secretary's Diplomatic Tour of South Asia
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu (File Phot/(Photo: House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats YouTube)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is set to embark on a diplomatic mission across South Asia from December 3 to December 10. This strategic tour, as confirmed by a US State Department release, underscores the United States' commitment to strengthening ties with key regional partners to bolster prosperity and security.

In New Delhi, Lu is expected to fortify US-India collaboration, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Teaming up with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, their agenda includes leading US representation in the US-India East Asia Consultations. The consultations, along with meetings with top Indian officials, aim to facilitate dialogue on a spectrum of global and regional issues.

On December 5, Lu will visit Colombo, Sri Lanka, to push US-Sri Lankan initiatives focused on sustainable economic development and curbing corruption. Joined by USAID's Anjali Kaur and the Treasury Department's Robert Kaproth, Lu plans to converse with Sri Lanka's new government and civil society. Their discussions will concentrate on deepening bilateral relations and supporting governance reforms.

Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu, Nepal, to bolster cooperation on environmental and development initiatives. His itinerary includes engagements with senior leaders to discuss women's empowerment and cultural heritage preservation. Conversations with youth leaders will provide valuable insights into the future of US-Nepal relations, with a focus on maintaining the nation's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024