Strengthening Bonds: US Assistant Secretary's Diplomatic Tour of South Asia

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is set to embark on a diplomatic mission across South Asia from December 3 to December 10. This strategic tour, as confirmed by a US State Department release, underscores the United States' commitment to strengthening ties with key regional partners to bolster prosperity and security.

In New Delhi, Lu is expected to fortify US-India collaboration, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Teaming up with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, their agenda includes leading US representation in the US-India East Asia Consultations. The consultations, along with meetings with top Indian officials, aim to facilitate dialogue on a spectrum of global and regional issues.

On December 5, Lu will visit Colombo, Sri Lanka, to push US-Sri Lankan initiatives focused on sustainable economic development and curbing corruption. Joined by USAID's Anjali Kaur and the Treasury Department's Robert Kaproth, Lu plans to converse with Sri Lanka's new government and civil society. Their discussions will concentrate on deepening bilateral relations and supporting governance reforms.

Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu, Nepal, to bolster cooperation on environmental and development initiatives. His itinerary includes engagements with senior leaders to discuss women's empowerment and cultural heritage preservation. Conversations with youth leaders will provide valuable insights into the future of US-Nepal relations, with a focus on maintaining the nation's rich cultural heritage.

