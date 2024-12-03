India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges Amidst Challenges
India seeks to enhance its multifaceted relations with Bangladesh, focusing on mutual benefits and positive momentum. While tackling issues like minority violence in Bangladesh, India stresses the need for cooperation and securing diplomatic premises. Dialogue and security enhancement are key to achieving shared aspirations and stability.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
India aims to strengthen its diverse and multi-layered relationship with Bangladesh by fostering interdependencies for mutual benefits, according to Indian envoy Pranay Verma. Following a meeting with Bangladesh's Acting Foreign Secretary, Verma emphasized the comprehensive nature of the bilateral relationship, dismissing any reduction to singular issues.
Amidst recent positive developments in trade, power transmission, and essential commodities' supply, the Indian envoy highlighted the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations. India's commitment to engage with Bangladesh's interim government reflects an interest in pursuing shared goals of peace, security, and development, despite existing concerns over minority protection.
India's reaction to the breach at the Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala demonstrated a robust diplomatic stance, stressing the inviolability of consular properties. Additionally, India's worry over the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das calls for Bangladesh to ensure religious freedom and security for minorities, urging accountability for violent extremist actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
