Left Menu

India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges Amidst Challenges

India seeks to enhance its multifaceted relations with Bangladesh, focusing on mutual benefits and positive momentum. While tackling issues like minority violence in Bangladesh, India stresses the need for cooperation and securing diplomatic premises. Dialogue and security enhancement are key to achieving shared aspirations and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:31 IST
India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges Amidst Challenges
High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma File Photo (Photo/ X@ihcdhaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India aims to strengthen its diverse and multi-layered relationship with Bangladesh by fostering interdependencies for mutual benefits, according to Indian envoy Pranay Verma. Following a meeting with Bangladesh's Acting Foreign Secretary, Verma emphasized the comprehensive nature of the bilateral relationship, dismissing any reduction to singular issues.

Amidst recent positive developments in trade, power transmission, and essential commodities' supply, the Indian envoy highlighted the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations. India's commitment to engage with Bangladesh's interim government reflects an interest in pursuing shared goals of peace, security, and development, despite existing concerns over minority protection.

India's reaction to the breach at the Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala demonstrated a robust diplomatic stance, stressing the inviolability of consular properties. Additionally, India's worry over the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das calls for Bangladesh to ensure religious freedom and security for minorities, urging accountability for violent extremist actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024