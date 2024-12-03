Record $1.5 Billion Pledged for Global Refugee Support

Geneva, Switzerland, December 3 – In a significant show of global solidarity, donor governments have pledged an unprecedented $1.143 billion today to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in its efforts to aid millions affected by rising global conflicts. This financial commitment for 2025 underscores the world's commitment to providing life-saving assistance and seeking durable solutions for the forcibly displaced.

In addition to governmental pledges, UNHCR's private sector National Partners contributed $355 million, bringing the total to $1.5 billion. This sum represents 15% of the anticipated needs for the year, allowing the UNHCR to begin with enhanced confidence and capability to fulfill its crucial role in assisting displaced populations.

Governments also secured $283 million in funding for 2026 and beyond, a critical step for ensuring the sustainability of UNHCR's long-term programs aimed at lasting resolutions. According to Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the funding pledges send a powerful message of solidarity during an era of increasing conflict and crisis, highlighting the global commitment to saving lives and restoring hope for those forcibly displaced.

