Left Menu

Record $1.5 Billion Pledged for Global Refugee Support

Donor countries have committed a historic $1.143 billion to aid millions displaced by global conflicts, in a boost for UNHCR efforts. With additional private sector support, the total reaches $1.5 billion, crucial for delivering refugee assistance and long-term solutions in an increasingly crisis-ridden world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:33 IST
Record $1.5 Billion Pledged for Global Refugee Support
Logo of UNHCR (Photo/ X@Refugees). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland, December 3 – In a significant show of global solidarity, donor governments have pledged an unprecedented $1.143 billion today to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in its efforts to aid millions affected by rising global conflicts. This financial commitment for 2025 underscores the world's commitment to providing life-saving assistance and seeking durable solutions for the forcibly displaced.

In addition to governmental pledges, UNHCR's private sector National Partners contributed $355 million, bringing the total to $1.5 billion. This sum represents 15% of the anticipated needs for the year, allowing the UNHCR to begin with enhanced confidence and capability to fulfill its crucial role in assisting displaced populations.

Governments also secured $283 million in funding for 2026 and beyond, a critical step for ensuring the sustainability of UNHCR's long-term programs aimed at lasting resolutions. According to Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the funding pledges send a powerful message of solidarity during an era of increasing conflict and crisis, highlighting the global commitment to saving lives and restoring hope for those forcibly displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024