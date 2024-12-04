PTI's Omar Ayub Resigns From Judicial Commission Amid Legal Troubles

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Pakistan National Assembly, has stepped down from his position on the Judicial Commission, as reported by The Express Tribune on Tuesday.

Ayub submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, attributing his decision to ongoing legal challenges that have obstructed his capacity to effectively discharge his responsibilities on the commission.

Meanwhile, party founder Imran Khan has made changes to the PTI's representatives in the Judicial Commission. Barrister Ali Zafar is set to replace Shibli Faraz as the permanent PTI representative from the Senate, while either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa will be nominated in place of Ayub.

(With inputs from agencies.)