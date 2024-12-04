Left Menu

PTI's Omar Ayub Resigns From Judicial Commission Amid Legal Troubles

Omar Ayub, opposition leader from PTI, resigns from Pakistan's Judicial Commission due to ongoing legal challenges. His resignation was submitted to the National Assembly Speaker, citing inability to fulfill duties. Changes in PTI representatives were confirmed, with Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar among potential replacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:49 IST
PTI's Omar Ayub Resigns From Judicial Commission Amid Legal Troubles
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub (File Photo/@OmarAyubKhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Pakistan National Assembly, has stepped down from his position on the Judicial Commission, as reported by The Express Tribune on Tuesday.

Ayub submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, attributing his decision to ongoing legal challenges that have obstructed his capacity to effectively discharge his responsibilities on the commission.

Meanwhile, party founder Imran Khan has made changes to the PTI's representatives in the Judicial Commission. Barrister Ali Zafar is set to replace Shibli Faraz as the permanent PTI representative from the Senate, while either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa will be nominated in place of Ayub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024