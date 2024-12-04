US Applauds South Korea's Peaceful Resolution of Martial Law Declaration

The United States extended its approval on Wednesday following the decision by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to rescind a martial law declaration. This followed the National Assembly's unanimous rejection of the declaration, emphasizing the peaceful resolution of political issues in the country.

In a statement issued by the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the importance of conflict resolution through non-violent means and adherence to the rule of law. He reaffirmed the US's commitment to its longstanding alliance with South Korea, officially known as the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Earlier in the day, President Yoon announced the termination of martial law after the National Assembly voted against it. The abrupt rollout of martial law had been in response to opposition activities deemed detrimental to government functions. The troops have since returned to their bases, marking the end of the short-lived enforcement, as covered by Yonhap News Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)